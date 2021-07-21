Venice Competition Jury: Chloé Zhao & Cynthia Erivo Join President Bong Joon Ho

The 78th Venice International Film Festival has set its full roster of juries.

As previously announced, Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon Ho will preside over this year’s Competition jury. Joining the Korean filmmaker are Italian filmmaker Saverio Costanzo, Belgian-French actress Virginie Efire, British actress Cynthia Erivo, Canadian actress and producer Sarah Gadon, Romanian director Alexander Nanau, and Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

Zhao arrives off the back of her success with Nomadland, which premiered at Venice last year, winning the Golden Lion, and went on to triumph at the Oscars, taking home Best Picture and Best Director. She also co-wrote and directed Marvel’s Eternals, which is out later this year.

Costanzo has presented pics in Venice including La solitudine dei numeri primi and Hungry Hearts; the latter won two Coppa Volpi awards for its stars Alba Rohrwacher and Adam Driver. Nanau presented his documentary Collective at Venice in 2019, it went on to be Oscar nominated.

Erivo is a multi-award-winning actress whose roles include Aretha Franklin in Genius and the HBO series The Outsider. Gadon has collaborated with David Cronenberg on pics including A Dangerous Method and she was recently seen in Lawrence Levin’s Black Bear. Efira is the star of pics including Elle and Victoria, she was recently at Cannes with Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.

They will award the following prizes to films in Competition: Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

The Orizzonti (Horizons) jury will be led by Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić. Joining her are Norwegian filmmaker Mona Fastvold, Iranian director Shahram Mokri, U.S. curator Josh Siegel, Italian writer Nadia Terranova.

They will award: Orizzonti Award for Best Film, Orizzonti Award for Best Director, Special Orizzonti Jury Prize, Orizzonti Award for Best Actress, Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay, Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film.

Finally, the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film – Lion of the Future jury will be presided over by Italian filmmaker Uberto Pasolini, who will be joined by Austrian film critic and teacher Martin Schweighofer, and Argentinian artist and director Amalia Ulman.

Venice runs September 1-11 this year. As revealed yesterday, the fest will open with Pedro Almodovar’s Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz.