‘Val’ Filmmaker Ting Poo Signs With UTA

Ting Poo, whose documentary Val will premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month, has signed with UTA.

The filmmaker has signed with the talent agency in all areas.

Poo co-directed Val, with Leo Scott, which follows the life of Top Gun and The Doors star Val Kilmer. The film includes hours of footage which Kilmer amassed throughout his career and life from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles on blockbuster movies.

Produced by A24, Amazon Studios acquired the U.S. and Latin American rights and will release later this year.

Previously, the documentary short she edited, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject. She has also worked on The Displaced and MTV’s Britney: For the Record.

Earlier on in her career, Ting worked as an editor at Radical Media for almost a decade, cutting both commercials and long form content.

Poo will continue to be represented by Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.