UTA Signs ‘Unfiltered’ Podcast Hosts Zane Hijazi & Heath Hussar, Closes Ad Sales Agreement With Audioboom

EXCLUSIVE: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, who host the Unfiltered podcast, have signed with UTA.

The Hollywood agency will represent the podcast and has also signed the pair individually in all areas.

It comes as the company’s UTA Emerging Platforms division closed a a multi-year ad sales agreement with Audioboom for Zane and Heath: Unfiltered. The podcast is consistently in the top 50 and receives millions of views on its YouTube page, which has close to 1M subscribers.

Digital natives, Hijazi has partnered with Yahoo, Old Spice, Calvin Klein, Jose Cuervo and Universal, while Hussar has partnered with Warner Bros, Nascar, Away and Devour and the duo also launched their own coffee company last year.

“Signing with UTA marks the next step in our careers and we’re excited to continue growing our businesses and pursue new opportunities,” said Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar. “Additionally, we’re thankful to be a part of the Audioboom family alongside so many talented individuals in the audio space.”

Watch on Deadline

“Zane and Heath engage their listeners with honest, fun and hilarious conversations, keeping fans tuned in every week,” said Audioboom EVP, Content & Production Brendan Regan. “We’re excited and proud to welcome Zane & Heath: Unfiltered and their huge audience of dedicated fans to the Audioboom family.”

“Zane and Heath have created a great brand together and as individuals,” said UTA Digital Talent Agent Mahzad Babayan. “It’s been exciting to help them evolve into new areas and expand their reach across multiple platforms, and we look forward to continued successes with them.”