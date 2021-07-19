UTA Signs ‘Panic’ Star Ray Nicholson

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Ray Nicholson in all areas. Nicholson can currently be seen as the lead in Panic, which was produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Amazon and is based on Lauren Oliver’s best-selling novel.

Previously, he was seen in Emerald Fennell’s Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman opposite Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham and has recurred on FX’s Mayans M.C.

Nicholson will continue to be repped by Jake Fleischman at Sugar23, Viewpoint and attorney Jonathan Sauer at Sloane Offer.

