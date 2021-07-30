U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Through To Tokyo Olympic Semi-Final After Penalty Shootout Drama

Yokohama, Japan, July 30th 2021: Lynn Williams (21 United States) celebrates her goal with teammates during the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal match between Netherlands and the United States at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli /SPP/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is still alive in the Tokyo Olympics after a nervy penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands.

Team icon Megan Rapinoe scored the winning spot kick as the USWNT triumphed 4-2 on pens following a dramatic encounter.

The game finished 2-2 after the completion of an action-packed 90 minutes and extra-time. The Netherlands took the lead in the 18th minute via star player Miedema, before the U.S. hit back with two quick-fire goals in the 28th (Mewis) and 30th (Williams) minutes.

Miedema scored again to equalize in the 55th minute before Martens served the U.S. a lifeline by missing a penalty in the 81st minute. The U.S. also had two disallowed goals in extra-time in the rollercoaster match.

The game was a repeat of the 2019 World Cup Final, which saw the U.S. triumph 2-0.

Watch on Deadline

Next up for the USWNT will be Canada, who also progressed on penalties against Brazil earlier today.