U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Through To Tokyo Olympic Semi-Final After Penalty Shootout Drama

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is still alive in the Tokyo Olympics after a nervy penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands.
Team icon Megan Rapinoe scored the winning spot kick as the USWNT triumphed 4-2 on pens following a dramatic encounter.
The game finished 2-2 after the completion of an action-packed 90 minutes and extra-time. The Netherlands took the lead in the 18th minute via star player Miedema, before the U.S. hit back with two quick-fire goals in the 28th (Mewis) and 30th (Williams) minutes.
Miedema scored again to equalize in the 55th minute before Martens served the U.S. a lifeline by missing a penalty in the 81st minute. The U.S. also had two disallowed goals in extra-time in the rollercoaster match.
The game was a repeat of the 2019 World Cup Final, which saw the U.S. triumph 2-0.
Next up for the USWNT will be Canada, who also progressed on penalties against Brazil earlier today.
