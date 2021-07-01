Former Universal EVP Doug Neil Named Marketing, Brand Chief At NFT Platform Chronicle

Former Universal executive Doug Neil has been appointed chief marketing and brand officer of NFT platform Chronicle, responsible for securing partnerships with entertainment companies and brand owners for digital collectibles and overseeing marketing, promotion, and revenue for the company.

Neil was previously EVP of Global Digital Marketing and Media for Universal Pictures from 2006 to 2020, pioneering digital strategies for over 200 films including Jurassic World, Pitch Perfect, Fifty Shades of Grey, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious, and Despicable Me. He received the 2017 Hollywood in Pixels award for digital advertising.

Chronicle also announced that Jack Ewins would lead the Chronicle Studio, overseeing the design of the collectibles offered in the Chronicle marketplace and Manuel Bejarano would be Lead Designer for Chronicle Studio. Prior to Chronicle, Jack was instrumental in developing fan focused digital experiences for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in coordination with Chronicle co-founder, Tim Glover. Previously, Manuel designed 3D content for Jurassic World’s fan campaigns and developed trailers and posters for Spanish film festivals including Nocturna Madrid and the Fantastic Costa del Sol International Film Festival.

Chronicle early this month raised $3.2 million to create a fan-friendly marketplace for digital collectible cards based on so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. These are unique, licensed digital collectibles often based on art, sports, film and TV, music, video games and celebrities. The number of new platforms that create and sell them is exploding, or appears to be based on the stream of announcement.