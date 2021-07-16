‘Unclenching The Fists’ Wins Top Prize In Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard Sidebar

Kira Kovalenko’s Russian drama Unclenching The Fists won the Grand Prize in Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar this year.

The film is produced by Ukranian-Russian super-producer Alexander Rodnyansky with Sergey Melkumov. Set in a former mining town in North Ossetia, the pic follows a young woman who struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family she loves as much as she rejects. Mubi has taken rights to the pic for North America, UK and Ireland, Latin America and India, the streamer said on Twitter.

Elsewhere, the jury led by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold awarded its Jury Prize to Sebastian Meise’s Austrian movie Great Freedom. Mubi also bought that movie, which is set in post-war Germany and tells the story of a man who is imprisoned time and time again for being homosexual, here in Cannes.

The Ensemble Prize went to Hafsia Herzi’s Bonne Mere. The Prize of Originality was awarded to Vladimir Johannsson’s buzzy Icelandic feature Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace, which A24 bought U.S. rights to. The Prize of Courage went to Teodora Ana Mihai’s debut feature La Civil.

A special mention was given to Tatiana Huezo’s Mexican feature Prayers For The Stolen.

Joining Arnold on the jury were were Algerian filmmaker Mounia Meddour, French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Argentinian filmmaker Daniel Burman, and U.S. filmmaker Michael Covino.

Yesterday, winners were unveiled in Cannes’ Cinéfondation Section, with Théo Degen’s The Salamander Child winning the top prize, and Yoon Daewoen’s Cicada winning the second prize. Joint third were Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu’s Love Stories On The Move and Rodrigo Ribeyro’s Cantareira.

This year’s Cannes runs July 6-17. The main Competition closes tomorrow with the presentation of the Palme d’Or.

Cannes Un Certain Regard Winners:

Grand Prize: Unclenching The Fists

Jury Prize: Great Freedom

Ensemble Prize: Bonne Mere

Prize of Originality: Lamb

Prize of Courage: La Civil

Special Mention: For The Stolen