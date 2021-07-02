NBC’s ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Competition Series Pulled From Post-Olympics Premiere After Giardia Outbreak

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, NBC’s new reality competition series that scored the plum post-Olympics slot for its premiere, has been pulled from the schedule, sources close to the production confirmed to Deadline. The move comes a month after the show’s producer, Universal Television Alternative Studio, paused production due to an outbreak of giardia, an intestinal infection, among staff.

The show was to premiere over two nights: Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, and Monday, August 9 at 8 pm ET/PT. Production remains on hold, and there are no plans for a new premiere date at this point, a source with knowledge of the situation told Deadline. NBC would not comment.

There was one week of scheduled production left when filming was halted on June 2 after it was learned that a crew member had tested positive for giardia. Additional testing results received on June 10 revealed giardia in the surrounding area, and the studio announced that they would not be shooting the series at the current site moving forward.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” the studio said in a June 11 statement. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

We hear the studio is considering a few options for finishing the season that it will share with NBC next week.

Hosted by SNL alum Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches (The Goldbergs, Black-ish), Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is a reality competition take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game, in which contestants compete in a series of challenges on the gigantic slippery slide including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall and more. The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a colossal multi-part slide, to determine who earns the Slip ‘N Slide champion title, along with the cash prize.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Propagate and Critical Content.