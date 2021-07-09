UK Agencies The Artists’ Partnership, Sayle Screen & Sara Putt Associates Form The Partnership Group

EXCLUSIVE: UK agencies The Artists Partnership, Sayle Screen and Sara Putt Associates are joining forces to create The Partnership Group.

The pact will see The Artists Partnership (which includes sister company The Development Partnership) investing in literary agency Sayle Screen and below the line agency Sara Putt Associates and taking a share in both companies. All three will sitt under the newly formed umbrella company.

Each company will retain their own current identity and brand name and we understand there won’t be any departures as a result of the investment. The move should give the firms more heft in an increasingly competitive UK agency landscape, and offer clients broader opportunities.

The Artists Partnership reps talent including Emily Blunt, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Joseph Fiennes, Willem Dafoe, James Norton, Kim Cattrall, Matt Dillon, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Cleese, Alfie Allen and Catherine Tate.

Watch on Deadline

Sayle Screen reps directors including Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold, Clio Barnard, Carol Morley, Sally El Hosaini, Aleem Khan and Hong Khaou.

Sara Putt Associates reps dozens of leading behind the camera and production talent, including Mission Impossible editor Eddie Hamilton, Game Of Thrones editor Tim Porter, Rambo: Last Blood first AD Charlie Watson, Peaky Blinders first AD Jon Midlane, The Batman B camera operator Julian Morson, and Solo A Star Wars Story key hair stylist Francesca Crowder.

In a combined statement, the management teams at the three agencies said: “Having already started to build relationships based on mutual admiration for each others’ client lists and working practices, the three agencies have found an exciting way to join forces under The Partnership Group. Each agency will retain their strong individual identities, whilst working closely together to create opportunities for our clients.

“By pooling our knowledge and expertise our companies will gain a wider overview of the film, television and theatre landscapes, and be able to act as a more powerful and unified force in our growing, global industry. Our coming together is just the start, as we aim to grow the group strategically over time.”

The Artists Partnership reps film, TV and theatre talent, while sister company, The Development Partnership, focusses on developing projects for and with clients. Among recent projects in production are James Norton feature Freegard.

Sayle Screen, which already had close working ties with Sara Putt Associates, is one of the UK’s longest standing independent agencies repping writers, directors, producers, editors and script editors for film, TV and theatre. Sayle Screen also reps book to screen rights.

Sara Putt Associates is the leading UK independent agency representing behind the camera technical and production talent, from producers and directors through heads of department and crew.