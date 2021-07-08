UEFA EURO 2020 Soccer Tournament Audience Up 25% On ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 Through Quarterfinals

While England’s rousing victory over Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 Soccer Championship semifinal saw massive ratings in the U.K., numbers in the U.S. through the quarterfinals weren’t too shabby, either.

Through the quarterfinals (48 matches), UEFA EURO 2020 tournament soccer on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 has delivered an average audience of 1,146,000 viewers, a 25% increase compared to the same matches in 2016 on ESPN and ESPN2 (917,000 viewers).

An average audience of 2,018,000 viewers watched the four quarterfinal matches on ABC and ESPN on Friday and Saturday (July 2-3), a 16 percent increase compared to the 1,737,000 average viewers who watched the quarterfinals in 2016.

England’s 4-0 victory over Ukraine on ABC was the most-viewed match of the weekend with 2,534,000 viewers – the sixth most-viewed match since ESPN and ABC began airing the Euros in 2008.

Meanwhile, ITV says England’s triumph hit a high of 27.6M viewers across ITV, streamer ITV Hub and Scottish affiliate broadcaster STV. The British broadcaster claims it’s the biggest peak audience ever for a football match in the UK.

The victory paved the way to England’s first major tournament final since 1966. Ratings for that matchup between Italy and England should be equally historic.

The Italy-England Final at Wembley Stadium will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ stateside and streamed live on the ESPN App. Pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.