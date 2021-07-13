Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’: Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, Russell Thomas Set As Series Regulars For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Barrotta, who has recurred as Allan since the first season of BET’s Tyler Perry’s The Oval, has been been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season, and Kaye Singleton (Don’t Waste Your Pretty) and Russell Thomas (Jane The Virgin) have been cast as new series regulars for season 3, which premieres this fall. They join series stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon in the one-hour drama.

Season 2 returns with new episodes beginning Tuesday, July 20 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

On the midseason premiere episode titled “The Target,” Barry (Hebron) is desperate to find his daughter; Hunter (Quinn) and Victoria (Moore) share a power struggle concerning a terrorist; and Lilly (Payton) lays down a few ground rules for Donald (Collins) as they discuss the terms of their marriage.

Barrotta’s Allan is the dutiful assistant to the President’s Chief of Staff, Donald Winthrop, and unsuspecting boyfriend to Ellie, the Press Secretary whose eyes are opened to the criminal antics of the First Family.

Singleton plays Simone, the beautiful and “in the know” Second Lady. Wife to Vice President Eli, she stands by her husband, and supports him as they go against the President and First Lady.

Thomas portrays Eli, the Vice President of The United States of America. He is handsome, charismatic, and is devising an undercover scheme to overthrow the President.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval, lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The series is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.