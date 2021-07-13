Skip to main content
Quibi Shows ‘Reno 911!’, ‘Die Hart’ & ‘Mapleworth Murders’, Reborn As Roku Originals, Score Eight Emmy Nominations

Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’ & ‘The Mandalorian’ Top List; HBO/HBO Max Edges Netflix For Network Lead
Emmys: Deadline’s TV Talk Podcast Dishes On All The Nominations’ Hits, Misses And Snubs

By Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten

Shortly after nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmys were released Tuesday, Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond and TV Critic Dominic Patten gathered for a special TV Talk Podcast to assess the morning’s hits and misses, what the Television Academy got right, what it may have gotten wrong, and our individual choices for the biggest snub of the day.

With the Emmys there is always controversy, and today’s massive list of nominees had plenty of that depending on which side you are on. We can’t cover all of it, but please join us for an engaging conversation as we try to put it all in context.

