Ahmad Rashad to host 'Tug of Words' for Game Show Network

Game Show Network has buzzed with its newest series. Ahmad Rashad is set to host Tug of Words, a wordplay game show from the producing team behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, that’s set to launch in the fall.

Here’s how we play our game: Two teams compete to answer word-clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the “tug of war rope” to their side. In Round 1, each answer involves changing a single letter in the word that appears on the board. For example, with “TUG” on the board, the answer to the clue “a label inside a garment” is “TAG,” and with “TAG” then on the board, the answer to the clue “hopefully the upstairs neighbors aren’t learning this dance” is “TAP.”

Rashad Game Show Network

With each round, an additional letter is added, creating four- and five-letter words to solve. The team with the flag on their side after three rounds wins the game, qualifying them for the bonus round, where they have opportunity to compete for $10,000.

Rashad is a Sports Emmy winner who began his TV career as a sportscaster after playing more than a decade as an NFL wide receiver that included four Pro Bowls. He has covered the NFL, NBA and three Summer Olympics. Rashad also has a long history in reality TV, having hosted or -co-hosted such programs as Real TV, Celebrity Mole and Caesars Challenge.

Watch on Deadline

Embassy Row is producing Tug of Words, with Michael Davies and Susan Warner serving as executive producers. The series will premiere in the fall on Game Show Network, but no date was announced.