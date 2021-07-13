Tribeca Enterprises Acquires Creative Brand Studio M ss ng P eces

Tribeca Festival parent Tribeca Enterprises has acquired creative brand studio m ss ng p eces (as in “missing pieces,” if you think you just read a typo).

The production outfit works with a range of advertisers and content partners on various kinds of work and has received Emmy and Cannes Lions recognition in recent years. It will be merged with Tribeca Studios, the branded entertainment arm of Tribeca Enterprises, whose co-founders are Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, who runs it as CEO.

Operating as Tribeca Studios, the combined entity will do projects across film, television, digital, podcasts and experiences. Ahead of the official merger announcement, the groups teamed on a short film series aimed at supporting the re-opening of small businesses in New York.

The acquisition makes sense given the new DNA of Tribeca. In 2019, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Attention Capital, whose CEO is former Fox ad executive Joe Marchese, bought Madison Square Garden Co.’s controlling stake in Tribeca.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Tribeca Enterprises. Our partnership with m ss ng p eces is a tremendous opportunity to grow further and offer unparalleled inventive work to our brand partners,” Rosenthal said. “We’re so proud of the award winning work we’ve done at Tribeca Studios. Together with the legendary, Emmy-winning producer Paula Weinstein and her work with Tribeca Studios, this is going to chart the future of brand content.”

Ari Kuschnir founded M ss ng P ces and leads it along with fellow partners Brian Latt, Josh Nussbaum and Kate Oppenheim.

“After 15 years of building m ss ng p eces from a dream to a powerhouse, I feel this is a singular opportunity to partner with visionaries like Jane, Bob and James to create integrated production partnerships for brands that embody the future of our industry; all while making a positive impact,” Kushner said. “I am thrilled about what we are creating together.”

Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises, oversees Tribeca Studios.

In addition to creating branded work, Tribeca Studios also partners on mentorship programs aimed at developing future generations of filmmakers. Examples include P&G’s Queen Collective and 8:46 Films, Through Her Lens, The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program and AT&T Presents: Untold Stories.

“We are thrilled to welcome m ss ng p eces and to be working together as one team,” Weinstein said. “Their unrivaled work as a creative production company is the perfect complement to the bespoke brand entertainment work and filmmaker mentorship that we are committed to at Tribeca Studios.”

Along with the studio operation, business units under the Tribeca Enterprises tent include Tribeca Drive-in, Tribeca At Home, Tribeca TV Festival, and the Tribeca Festival.

ACF and Loeb & Loeb advised M ss ng P eces in the deal. Pete Torres, Sandy O’Hearen and Eileen Rodriguez led Tribeca in the deal. Lupa was led by Jeff Palker, Eleni Lionaki, Diya Sagar along with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.