Trevor Noah Teams With Sugar23, TIME Studios And P&G Studios On New Documentary Series ‘Tipping Point’

TIME Studios, Trevor Noah‘s Day Zero Productions, Sugar23 and P&G Studios are teaming on the new docuseries The Tipping Point, which explores the rapidly shifting developments across our culture that are promising to reshape our world.

So much seems at stake right now: voting rights, civil rights, human rights, healthcare, even American democracy. Developments across our culture are rapidly leading to multiple critical moments with the potential to inevitably create the distinct delineation between before and after. Executive produced by Noah, the watershed series of documentaries will examine these developments, dissecting how we got here, and how we navigate the road forward.

“I am excited to be working with TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios on this important documentary series during one of the most fascinating and challenging periods in modern history. I hope these documentaries will act as a mirror to our society and showcase our resiliency while providing hope for the path ahead,” said Noah.

Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman of Sugar23; Ian Orefice and Alexa Conway of TIME Studios; and Noah and Haroon Saleem of Day Zero Productions are executive producers. Executive Ashley Dizon is overseeing the project on behalf of Day Zero Productions. For P&G Studios, the executive producers overseeing the project are Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard and Kimberly Doebereiner. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

“This series of documentaries is serendipitously positioned for this very moment in time. Each film in The Tipping Point will dig deep to provide an objective and comprehensive view of what is happening, how we got here, and where it could lead. Our talented storytellers are going to take you there, and we’re thrilled to be along for the ride,” said Sugar, Orefice and Saleem.

Each film will be a unique, stand-alone documentary from a roster of talent that includes Noah, LeBron James and Maverick Carter through their media company The SpringHill Company, Angelina Jolie, Kat Graham and Lance Bass. They will address topics ranging from growing political polarization to the global refugee crisis, the consequences of the 2020 election and the resulting voting-rights challenges to LGBTQ+ rights.

Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He has written, produced and starred in several comedy specials and was the subject of David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film You Laugh But It’s True, which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa.

