Toyota Withdraws Olympics Advertising In Japan; Execs Won’t Attend Opening Ceremony For Wildly Unpopular Games

The bad news just keeps coming for the Tokyo Olympics organizers and the International Olympic committee. Athletes are testing positive for Covid-19. Daily new Covid cases in the country have doubled in under a month. Polls have found that the vast majority of Japanese citizens don’t want the games to happen right now. Even Emperor Naruhito said he was “extremely worried” that the Olympics could accelerate the spread of the virus.

And now, arguably the country’s best-known company, Toyota Motor, has said it won’t be airing any commercials in Japan related to the Tokyo Olympics amid the public disdain for the Games. The auto makers’ president and other executive won’t attend the opening ceremony, either.

The daily Yomiuri reported the news on Monday, citing senior company executive.

Watch on Deadline

“The Olympics is becoming an event that has not gained the public’s understanding,” the story quoted the executive as saying. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is expected to skip the opening ceremony, according to the report.

Nikkei Asia quoted Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya saying, “Of course…there is mixed public sentiment towards the Games…There must be a decision by each company in terms of how they should be able to convey their messages to the public from its corporate perspective.”