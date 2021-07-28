Toronto Film Festival Sets Contemporary World Cinema & Discovery Lineups; More Galas Added

The Toronto Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its lineups for the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programs as it ramps up toward the kickoff of its 46th edition September 9-18. The festival also solidified additional Gala and Special Presentation titles and took the wraps off TIFF Rewind, a new block that highlights memorable films from previous TIFF editions along with conversations and Q&As with directors and casts.

This comes after the festival last week announced that Dear Evan Hansen will be the opening-night film, while Zhang Yimou’s One Second will close it. It also revealed a portion of the Gala and Special presentation titles that featured films from directors Edgar Wright, Melanie Laurent, Barry Levinson, Antoine Fuqua, Jacques Audiard and Ted Melfi.

Today, TIFF added world premieres for Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky’s The Good House and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night to its Gala lineup, and said it was shifting Joachim Trier’s Cannes title The Worst Person in the World to that section after originally announcing it as a Special Presentation.

Watch on Deadline

Meanwhile, a total of eight films were added to the Special Presentation section including the world premiere of Stephen Karam’s The Humans and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which is premiering in Venice.

“TIFF Programmers continue discovering compelling and diverse stories from around the globe,” said Diana Sanchez, Senior Director, Film, TIFF. “With these two programmes, Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery, audiences can look forward to this stellar lineup to immerse themselves in. TIFF is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black and Indigenous filmmakers and filmmakers of colour, emerging Canadian talent, and powerful storytellers who identify as women, and we are eager for Festival-goers to experience this lineup that showcases these unique perspectives.”

TIFF organizers continue to plan for a hybrid in-person/virtual festival after the Canadian government relaxed its restrictions for entry which had been in place since the pandemic took hold.

Here are the films announced today:

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

Are You Lonesome Tonight?

Wen Shipei | China

North American Premiere

The Box (La Caja)

Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Costa Brava)

Mounia Akl | Lebanon/Norway/Sweden/France/Spain/Denmark/Qatar

North American Premiere

The Daughter (La Hija)

Manuel Martín Cuenca | Spain

World Premiere

The Hill Where the Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat e kodrës)

Luàna Bajrami | Kosovo/France

North American Premiere

Întregalde

Radu Muntean | Romania

North American Premiere

Kicking Blood

Blaine Thurier | Canada

World Premiere

La Soga 2

Manny Perez | USA

World Premiere

Maria Chapdelaine

Sébastien Pilote | Canada

World Premiere

Medusa Anita

Rocha da Silveira | Brazil

North American Premiere

Murina Antoneta

Alamat Kusijanović | Croatia/Brazil/USA/Slovenia

North American Premiere

Nobody Has to Know

Bouli Lanners | France/Belgium/United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Odd-Job Men (Sis dies corrents)

Neus Ballús | Spain

North American Premiere

The Other Tom (El otro Tom)

Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo | Mexico/USA

North American Premiere

OUT OF SYNC (Tres)

Juanjo Giménez | Spain

North American Premiere

Terrorizers

Ho Wi Ding | Taiwan

World Premiere

Unclenching The Fists

Kira Kovalenko | Russia

North American Premiere

Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas)

Edwin | Indonesia/Singapore/Germany

North American Premiere

The Wheel

Steve Pink | USA

World Premiere

Whether the Weather is Fine (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Carlo Francisco Manatad | Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar

North American Premiere

DISCOVERY

Aloners

Hong Sung-eun | South Korea

International Premiere

Anatolian Leopard (Anadolu Leoparı)

Emre Kayış | Germany/Denmark/Turkey/Poland

World Premiere

As In Heaven (Du som er i himlen)

Tea Lindeburg | Denmark

World Premiere

A Banquet

Ruth Paxton | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Dug Dug

Ritwik Pareek | India

World Premiere

Farha

Darin J. Sallam | Jordan/Sweden/Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

The Game

Ana Lazarevic | Serbia/USA

World Premiere

Learn To Swim

Thyrone Tommy | Canada

World Premiere

Lo Invisible

Javier Andrade | France/Ecuador

World Premiere

Paka (River of Blood)

Nithin Lukose | India

World Premiere

Quickening

Haya Waseem | Canada

World Premiere

Scarborough

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson | Canada

World Premiere

Snakehead

Evan Jackson Leong | USA

International Premiere

To Kill The Beast

Agustina San Martín | Argentina/Brazil/Chile

World Premiere

Tug of War (Vuta N’Kuvute)

Amil Shivji | Tanzania/South/Africa/Germany/Qatar

World Premiere

Wildhood

Bretten Hannam | Canada

World Premiere

GALA PRESENTATIONS

The Good House

Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky | USA

World Premiere

Silent Night

Camille Griffin | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske)

Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark

North American Premiere

(*Previously announced as a Special Presentation)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Falls (Pu Bu)

Chung Mong-Hong | Taiwan

North American Premiere

The Humans

Stephen Karam | USA

World Premiere

Inu-Oh Masaaki

Yuasa | Japan/China

North American Premiere

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Lingui)

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Chad/France/Germany/Belgium

North American Premiere

Mothering Sunday

Eva Husson | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion | Australia/New Zealand

Canadian Premiere

Sundown

Michel Franco | Mexico

North American Premiere

Wolf

Nathalie Biancheri | United Kingdom/Ireland/Poland

World Premiere

TIFF Rewind presented by Bell

Antoine Fuqua on Training Day

Director Antoine Fuqua revisits his acclaimed police thriller about a rookie cop who spends 24 hours in Los Angeles gang territory with a corrupt senior narcotics officer, which marks the 20th anniversary of its North American premiere at the Festival in 2001. The film earned Denzel Washington his first Academy Award for Best Actor after two previous nominations (and an earlier Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor).

Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara on Best in Show

Director and co-writer Christopher Guest and stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy revisit the making of their cult classic about the competitive world of dog shows, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2000.

Patricia Cardoso and America Ferrera on HBO’s Real Women Have Curves

Director Patricia Cardoso and star America Ferrera discuss their breakout hit about a young Mexican American woman coming of age in Los Angeles, which was helmed by a Latina creative team and had its international premiere at the Festival in 2002.

Viggo Mortensen on Eastern Promises

Viggo Mortensen revisits his second collaboration with David Cronenberg, a crime thriller set in the nebulous, cut-throat underworld of Russian organized crime in London, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2007 and won the People’s Choice Award.