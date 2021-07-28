Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday’s Olympic Individual All-Around Final To “Prioritize Wellbeing”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Toronto Film Festival Sets Contemporary World Cinema & Discovery Lineups; More Galas Added

TIFF Logo

The Toronto Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its lineups for the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programs as it ramps up toward the kickoff of its 46th edition September 9-18. The festival also solidified additional Gala and Special Presentation titles and took the wraps off TIFF Rewind, a new block that highlights memorable films from previous TIFF editions along with conversations and Q&As with directors and casts.

This comes after the festival last week announced that Dear Evan Hansen will be the opening-night film, while Zhang Yimou’s One Second will close it. It also revealed a portion of the Gala and Special presentation titles that featured films from directors Edgar Wright, Melanie Laurent, Barry Levinson, Antoine Fuqua, Jacques Audiard and Ted Melfi.

Today, TIFF added world premieres for Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky’s The Good House and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night to its Gala lineup, and said it was shifting Joachim Trier’s Cannes title The Worst Person in the World to that section after originally announcing it as a Special Presentation.

Watch on Deadline

Meanwhile, a total of eight films were added to the Special Presentation section including the world premiere of Stephen Karam’s The Humans and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which is premiering in Venice.

“TIFF Programmers continue discovering compelling and diverse stories from around the globe,” said Diana Sanchez, Senior Director, Film, TIFF. “With these two programmes, Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery, audiences can look forward to this stellar lineup to immerse themselves in. TIFF is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black and Indigenous filmmakers and filmmakers of colour, emerging Canadian talent, and powerful storytellers who identify as women, and we are eager for Festival-goers to experience this lineup that showcases these unique perspectives.”

TIFF organizers continue to plan for a hybrid in-person/virtual festival after the Canadian government relaxed its restrictions for entry which had been in place since the pandemic took hold.

Here are the films announced today:

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

Are You Lonesome Tonight?
Wen Shipei | China
North American Premiere

The Box (La Caja)
Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Costa Brava)
Mounia Akl | Lebanon/Norway/Sweden/France/Spain/Denmark/Qatar
North American Premiere

The Daughter (La Hija)
Manuel Martín Cuenca | Spain
World Premiere

The Hill Where the Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat e kodrës)
Luàna Bajrami | Kosovo/France
North American Premiere

Întregalde
Radu Muntean | Romania
North American Premiere

Kicking Blood
Blaine Thurier | Canada
World Premiere

La Soga 2
Manny Perez | USA
World Premiere

Maria Chapdelaine
Sébastien Pilote | Canada
World Premiere

Medusa Anita
Rocha da Silveira | Brazil
North American Premiere

Murina Antoneta
Alamat Kusijanović | Croatia/Brazil/USA/Slovenia
North American Premiere

Nobody Has to Know
Bouli Lanners | France/Belgium/United Kingdom
World Premiere

The Odd-Job Men (Sis dies corrents)
Neus Ballús | Spain
North American Premiere

The Other Tom (El otro Tom)
Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo | Mexico/USA
North American Premiere

OUT OF SYNC (Tres)
Juanjo Giménez | Spain
North American Premiere

Terrorizers
Ho Wi Ding | Taiwan
World Premiere

Unclenching The Fists
Kira Kovalenko | Russia
North American Premiere

Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas)
Edwin | Indonesia/Singapore/Germany
North American Premiere

The Wheel
Steve Pink | USA
World Premiere

Whether the Weather is Fine (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)
Carlo Francisco Manatad | Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar
North American Premiere

DISCOVERY

Aloners
Hong Sung-eun | South Korea
International Premiere

Anatolian Leopard (Anadolu Leoparı)
Emre Kayış | Germany/Denmark/Turkey/Poland
World Premiere

As In Heaven (Du som er i himlen)
Tea Lindeburg | Denmark
World Premiere

A Banquet
Ruth Paxton | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Dug Dug
Ritwik Pareek | India
World Premiere

Farha
Darin J. Sallam | Jordan/Sweden/Saudi Arabia
World Premiere

The Game
Ana Lazarevic | Serbia/USA
World Premiere

Learn To Swim
Thyrone Tommy | Canada
World Premiere

Lo Invisible
Javier Andrade | France/Ecuador
World Premiere

Paka (River of Blood)
Nithin Lukose | India
World Premiere

Quickening
Haya Waseem | Canada
World Premiere

Scarborough
Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson | Canada
World Premiere

Snakehead
Evan Jackson Leong | USA
International Premiere

To Kill The Beast
Agustina San Martín | Argentina/Brazil/Chile
World Premiere

Tug of War (Vuta N’Kuvute)
Amil Shivji | Tanzania/South/Africa/Germany/Qatar
World Premiere

Wildhood
Bretten Hannam | Canada
World Premiere

GALA PRESENTATIONS

The Good House
Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky | USA
World Premiere

Silent Night
Camille Griffin | United Kingdom
World Premiere

The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske)
Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark
North American Premiere
(*Previously announced as a Special Presentation)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Falls (Pu Bu)
Chung Mong-Hong | Taiwan
North American Premiere

The Humans
Stephen Karam | USA
World Premiere

Inu-Oh Masaaki
Yuasa | Japan/China
North American Premiere

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Lingui)
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Chad/France/Germany/Belgium
North American Premiere

Mothering Sunday
Eva Husson | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion | Australia/New Zealand
Canadian Premiere

Sundown
Michel Franco | Mexico
North American Premiere

Wolf
Nathalie Biancheri | United Kingdom/Ireland/Poland
World Premiere

TIFF Rewind presented by Bell

Antoine Fuqua on Training Day
Director Antoine Fuqua revisits his acclaimed police thriller about a rookie cop who spends 24 hours in Los Angeles gang territory with a corrupt senior narcotics officer, which marks the 20th anniversary of its North American premiere at the Festival in 2001. The film earned Denzel Washington his first Academy Award for Best Actor after two previous nominations (and an earlier Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor).

Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara on Best in Show
Director and co-writer Christopher Guest and stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy revisit the making of their cult classic about the competitive world of dog shows, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2000.

Patricia Cardoso and America Ferrera on HBO’s Real Women Have Curves
Director Patricia Cardoso and star America Ferrera discuss their breakout hit about a young Mexican American woman coming of age in Los Angeles, which was helmed by a Latina creative team and had its international premiere at the Festival in 2002.

Viggo Mortensen on Eastern Promises
Viggo Mortensen revisits his second collaboration with David Cronenberg, a crime thriller set in the nebulous, cut-throat underworld of Russian organized crime in London, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2007 and won the People’s Choice Award.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad