Toronto Film Festival Sets Contemporary World Cinema & Discovery Lineups; More Galas Added

The Toronto Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its lineups for the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programs as it ramps up toward the kickoff of its 46th edition September 9-18. The festival also solidified additional Gala and Special Presentation titles and took the wraps off TIFF Rewind, a new block that highlights memorable films from previous TIFF editions along with conversations and Q&As with directors and casts.
This comes after the festival last week announced that Dear Evan Hansen will be the opening-night film, while Zhang Yimou’s One Second will close it. It also revealed a portion of the Gala and Special presentation titles that featured films from directors Edgar Wright, Melanie Laurent, Barry Levinson, Antoine Fuqua, Jacques Audiard and Ted Melfi.
Today, TIFF added world premieres for Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky’s The Good House and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night to its Gala lineup, and said it was shifting Joachim Trier’s Cannes title The Worst Person in the World to that section after originally announcing it as a Special Presentation.
Meanwhile, a total of eight films were added to the Special Presentation section including the world premiere of Stephen Karam’s The Humans and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which is premiering in Venice.
“TIFF Programmers continue discovering compelling and diverse stories from around the globe,” said Diana Sanchez, Senior Director, Film, TIFF. “With these two programmes, Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery, audiences can look forward to this stellar lineup to immerse themselves in. TIFF is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black and Indigenous filmmakers and filmmakers of colour, emerging Canadian talent, and powerful storytellers who identify as women, and we are eager for Festival-goers to experience this lineup that showcases these unique perspectives.”
TIFF organizers continue to plan for a hybrid in-person/virtual festival after the Canadian government relaxed its restrictions for entry which had been in place since the pandemic took hold.
Here are the films announced today:
CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
Are You Lonesome Tonight?
Wen Shipei | China
North American Premiere
The Box (La Caja)
Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Costa Brava, Lebanon (Costa Brava)
Mounia Akl | Lebanon/Norway/Sweden/France/Spain/Denmark/Qatar
North American Premiere
The Daughter (La Hija)
Manuel Martín Cuenca | Spain
World Premiere
The Hill Where the Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat e kodrës)
Luàna Bajrami | Kosovo/France
North American Premiere
Întregalde
Radu Muntean | Romania
North American Premiere
Kicking Blood
Blaine Thurier | Canada
World Premiere
La Soga 2
Manny Perez | USA
World Premiere
Maria Chapdelaine
Sébastien Pilote | Canada
World Premiere
Medusa Anita
Rocha da Silveira | Brazil
North American Premiere
Murina Antoneta
Alamat Kusijanović | Croatia/Brazil/USA/Slovenia
North American Premiere
Nobody Has to Know
Bouli Lanners | France/Belgium/United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Odd-Job Men (Sis dies corrents)
Neus Ballús | Spain
North American Premiere
The Other Tom (El otro Tom)
Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo | Mexico/USA
North American Premiere
OUT OF SYNC (Tres)
Juanjo Giménez | Spain
North American Premiere
Terrorizers
Ho Wi Ding | Taiwan
World Premiere
Unclenching The Fists
Kira Kovalenko | Russia
North American Premiere
Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas)
Edwin | Indonesia/Singapore/Germany
North American Premiere
The Wheel
Steve Pink | USA
World Premiere
Whether the Weather is Fine (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)
Carlo Francisco Manatad | Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar
North American Premiere
DISCOVERY
Aloners
Hong Sung-eun | South Korea
International Premiere
Anatolian Leopard (Anadolu Leoparı)
Emre Kayış | Germany/Denmark/Turkey/Poland
World Premiere
As In Heaven (Du som er i himlen)
Tea Lindeburg | Denmark
World Premiere
A Banquet
Ruth Paxton | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Dug Dug
Ritwik Pareek | India
World Premiere
Farha
Darin J. Sallam | Jordan/Sweden/Saudi Arabia
World Premiere
The Game
Ana Lazarevic | Serbia/USA
World Premiere
Learn To Swim
Thyrone Tommy | Canada
World Premiere
Lo Invisible
Javier Andrade | France/Ecuador
World Premiere
Paka (River of Blood)
Nithin Lukose | India
World Premiere
Quickening
Haya Waseem | Canada
World Premiere
Scarborough
Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson | Canada
World Premiere
Snakehead
Evan Jackson Leong | USA
International Premiere
To Kill The Beast
Agustina San Martín | Argentina/Brazil/Chile
World Premiere
Tug of War (Vuta N’Kuvute)
Amil Shivji | Tanzania/South/Africa/Germany/Qatar
World Premiere
Wildhood
Bretten Hannam | Canada
World Premiere
GALA PRESENTATIONS
The Good House
Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky | USA
World Premiere
Silent Night
Camille Griffin | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske)
Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark
North American Premiere
(*Previously announced as a Special Presentation)
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
The Falls (Pu Bu)
Chung Mong-Hong | Taiwan
North American Premiere
The Humans
Stephen Karam | USA
World Premiere
Inu-Oh Masaaki
Yuasa | Japan/China
North American Premiere
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Lingui)
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | Chad/France/Germany/Belgium
North American Premiere
Mothering Sunday
Eva Husson | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion | Australia/New Zealand
Canadian Premiere
Sundown
Michel Franco | Mexico
North American Premiere
Wolf
Nathalie Biancheri | United Kingdom/Ireland/Poland
World Premiere
TIFF Rewind presented by Bell
Antoine Fuqua on Training Day
Director Antoine Fuqua revisits his acclaimed police thriller about a rookie cop who spends 24 hours in Los Angeles gang territory with a corrupt senior narcotics officer, which marks the 20th anniversary of its North American premiere at the Festival in 2001. The film earned Denzel Washington his first Academy Award for Best Actor after two previous nominations (and an earlier Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor).
Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara on Best in Show
Director and co-writer Christopher Guest and stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy revisit the making of their cult classic about the competitive world of dog shows, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2000.
Patricia Cardoso and America Ferrera on HBO’s Real Women Have Curves
Director Patricia Cardoso and star America Ferrera discuss their breakout hit about a young Mexican American woman coming of age in Los Angeles, which was helmed by a Latina creative team and had its international premiere at the Festival in 2002.
Viggo Mortensen on Eastern Promises
Viggo Mortensen revisits his second collaboration with David Cronenberg, a crime thriller set in the nebulous, cut-throat underworld of Russian organized crime in London, which made its world premiere at the Festival in 2007 and won the People’s Choice Award.
