Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself As A Trans Woman

Tommy Dorfman, a star of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, came out on Instagram and in a Time magazine article today as a trans woman and will now use the pronouns “she/her.”

Dorfman, who will continue using the name Tommy, said in her Instagram post that she is “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today.”

“i’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me,” Dorfman writes. “Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”

The actress first came to public attention in 2017’s 13 Reasons Why, and will soon be seen in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick opposite Taylour Paige, Scott Speedman, Jon Bernthal and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Dorfman told Time that she has been in the process of transitioning for the past year, and “privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman.”

Also in the interview, Dorfman says, “Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

Says Dorfman, “It’s impossible for me to separate my personal and professional transition, because my body and face are linked to my career. I feared that by actively transitioning in my personal life, I would lose whatever career I’ve been told I’m supposed to have. But I’m no longer interested in playing ‘male’ characters — except for maybe in a Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan way. Sometimes you just have to say, ‘No, this is just who I f*cking am.’”