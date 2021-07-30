Tom Hanks Boards Wes Anderson Film

Tom Hanks has joined the next Wes Anderson film, Deadline has confirmed. The movie is expected to shoot in Spain.

Already on board are Adrian Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. Anderson will write and direct.

First up for Anderson, though, will be the Oct. 22 release of Searchlight’s The French Dispatch, which premiered at Cannes. That movie stars Brody, Murray, Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright.

Hanks next will be seen in Amblin’s Finch, set for release on Apple TV+.

The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

