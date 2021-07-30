Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California Covid Cases Make Biggest One Day Jump of 2021 As Delta Fuels Surge

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scarlett Johansson's Agent Slams Disney For "Direct Attack On Her Character" & Leaving Talent Out Of Streaming Profit Equation
Read the full story

Tom Hanks Boards Wes Anderson Film

Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson's next movie
Tom Hanks and Wes Anderson Mega Agency

Tom Hanks has joined the next Wes Anderson film, Deadline has confirmed. The movie is expected to shoot in Spain.

Already on board are Adrian Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. Anderson will write and direct.

First up for Anderson, though, will be the Oct. 22 release of Searchlight’s The French Dispatch, which premiered at Cannes. That movie stars Brody, Murray, Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright.

Hanks next will be seen in Amblin’s Finch, set for release on Apple TV+.

The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cannes Review: Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad