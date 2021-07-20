Full Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule For Tuesday, July 20: Powerhouse U.S. Softball Team Begins Quest For The Gold

The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics isn’t until Friday, but televised competition on NBCUniversal channels actually kicks off Tuesday night with three softball games, one of which features the much-vaunted Team USA. The U.S. team is the most decorated program in the sport’s history, winning three consecutive Olympic Gold Medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Olympics softball is not single-elimination. In the first round, each of the six participating teams plays one game against each of the other five in the opening round. Teams subsequently are ranked by win-loss record for the medal round.

TUESDAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (all times Pacific)

Softball: Australia vs. Japan: 4:55-7 p.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Softball: Italy vs. U.S.: 8-10 p.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Softball: Mexico vs. Canada: 11 p.m.- 1 a.m. (Live on NBCSN)

WEDNESDAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (all times Pacific)

Women’s Soccer: Great Britain vs. Chile: 12:30-2:30 a.m. (Live on Olympic Channel)

Women’s Soccer: Sweden vs. U.S.: 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Live on USA)

Women’s Soccer: Japan vs. Canada: 3:30-5:30 a.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Women’s Soccer: Netherlands vs. Zambia: 4-6 a.m. (Live on Olympic Channel)

Women’s Soccer: Australia vs. New Zealand: 4:30-6:30 a.m. (Live on USA)

Women’s Soccer: China vs. Brazil: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Softball: U.S. vs. Canada: 5-7 p.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Women’s Soccer: Mexico vs. France: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Softball: Japan vs. Mexico: 8-10 p.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Softball: Italy vs. Australia: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. (Live on NBCSN)

Click here for the full schedule of NBCU Olympic programming through the Closing Ceremony.