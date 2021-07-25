It won’t be a cakewalk for Team USA in Olympics basketball this year. In yet another stunning upset of the NBA-laden all-star squad, Team France beat Team USA 83-76 Sunday in an opening loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA was cruising to what appeared to be an easy victory, leading by seven with under four minutes left in the game. But France scored the next 14 points to snatch the game.

The USA must now win their final two pool play games against Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the medal round. The loss was Team USA’s first in the Olympics since it fell short of the medal stand in 2004.

Sunday’s win by Team France marked the second time in the past three years France has beaten Team USA, albeit with different players on both sides. The first time was the 2019 World Cup in China, which featured a lesser American team.

Earlier this month, in a harbinger of things to come, the US lost to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition games. Prior to that, the US team had lost just two exhibition games since 1992.

For Team USA, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had 10 points before fouling out. Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, fresh off his NBA championship, had a team-high 18 points, and Miami’s Bam Adebayo added 12.

Team USA’s next game is Wednesday against Iran, which lost its opener, 84-78, earlier Sunday to the Czech Republic.

Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead Team France.