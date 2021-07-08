Todd Haynes Says Theatrical Is His “Priority” For Apple TV+ Doc ‘The Velvet Underground’ – Cannes

Fresh off premiering his first feature documentary at Cannes Film Festival last night, The Velvet Underground filmmaker Todd Haynes told press today that he remains committed to theatrical, despite the movie heading to Apple TV+ in the fall.

The pic, premiering here Out of Competition, will receive a dual theatrical and digital release on October 15.

Haynes said last night’s big-screen premiere was a reminder of how much he loves the theatrical experience.

“As an old school filmmaker, I make movies for the big screen first and foremost, watching it last night at the festival, hearing it – the soundtrack is so important – there’s nothing like it,” the director commented. “That will still be a priority for me in the way we release the film.”

Producer Julie Goldman noted that the film had not been made with a streaming release in mind, with the Apple deal being an acquisition later in the process.

“We made it to be cinematic,” she said. “They [Apple] embraced the way the film was made. The more opportunities we have for our films to be seen, we embrace that.”