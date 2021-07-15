TNT’s New Wrestling Show ‘AEW: Rampage’ Unleashes First Official Trailer

Friday night is wrestling night, and we don’t mean for the remote control.

TNT’s new AEW: Rampage has released the first trailer for its new wrestling show, which debuts Friday, Aug. 13. The show marks the third hour of AEW weekly programming on the network. AEW: Rampage is filmed in front of a live audience each week.

Friday night already has Fox’s perennially popular WWE Friday Night SmackDown in place. But the new TNT show won’t conflict, arriving in the 10 PM slot after SmackDown ends on the other network.

Founded by CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan, AEW is a professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley.

The new AEW: Rampage joins TNT with the existing AEW Dynamite, which airs for two hours on Wednesdays starting at 8 PM. Dynamite and Rampage will be moving from TNT to TBS in 2022, and AEW will present quarterly special events starting in 2022 on TNT.

AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series; Being The Elite, a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series.