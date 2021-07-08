Times Square Costume Exhibit To Showcase Stage, TV & Film Outfits, Benefit Beleaguered Industry

EXCLUSIVE: A new Times Square exhibit showing off dazzling costumes from numerous Broadway productions, including, to name a few, The Cher Show, Wicked and Dear Evan Hansen, TV series (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live), and films (Respect, No Time To Die) will open for an eight-week engagement next month.

Presented by the recently formed Costume Industry Coalition – a group founded to advocate for the survival of New York City’s pandemic-hit custom costume industry – the exhibit Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen will open August 5 at a now-closed Modell’s sporting goods storefront in the heart of Manhattan’s theater district.

Located at 234 West 42nd Street, the transformed, 20,000-square-foot exhibition space has been designed by the international exhibition firm Thinc Design as an immersive, multi-media maze featuring more than 100 of the industry’s “most beautiful and complex garments.” Guests will get to see the costumes up close, with costume makers and experts on-site to demonstrate their techniques and skills.

Confirmed displays from Broadway, Off Broadway and national tours include costumes from A Soldier’s Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six and Wicked.

TV shows confirmed include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dickinson and Saturday Night Live, and confirmed films are Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and the upcoming James Bond installment No Time to Die. Other industries, companies and groups showing costumes will include American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, the Martha Graham Dance Company, San Francisco Ballet, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, Broadway Bares and opera companies.

All proceeds from the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 26, will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received since we launched the Costume Industry Coalition in June of last year,” said Brian Blythe of John Kristiansen New York, Inc. and a founding member of the coalition. “While so many parts of the entertainment industry are announcing reopening plans, the majority of our members continue to feel the impact of being mostly dormant for more than a year.

“The generosity of our partners, donors and clients – who are lending us over 100 amazing costumes – will not only be a wonderful way to raise money for our Recovery Fund, but will help showcase our talented workforce of costuming experts.”

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen is being produced by the Costume Industry Coalition and Artisans Guild of America, in partnership with Madison International Realty, Kaplen Brothers Fund, No Guarantees, Kevin Duda Productions and Thinc Design. Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com.