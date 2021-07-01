‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’ Trailer, Premiere Date: First Fully Animated Stand-Up Special Debuts On HBO This Month

HBO has unveiled the first trailer for for Tig Notaro: Drawn, the first fully animated stand-up special, from comedian Tig Notaro, which hits the streamer and HBO Max on Saturday, July 24.

The groundbreaking, hour-long special marks Notaro’s return to HBO, on the heels of her 2015 special, Boyish Girl Interrupted.

It blends Notaro’s signature voice and storytelling with a variety of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, a road trip with Dolly Parton, and more.

The special penned by Notaro was brought to life in animation by Six Point Harness. The LA-based studio’s creative director, Greg Franklin, served as its director.

Rachel Abarbanell produced Tig Notaro: Drawn. The special’s exec producers are Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin and Brendan Burch. It was produced for HBO by Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.

After appearing on Comedy Central Presents in 2004, Notaro released the specials Boyish Girl Interrupted (2015) and Happy To Be Here (2018) as well as comedy albums, including Good One (2011), Live (2012), Live: Deluxe Edition (2013).

Live proved particularly notable, given the deeply personal nature of material, which was performed just four days after Notaro was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. That album was nominated for the 2014 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, also hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Comedy Albums chart.

Outside of stand-up, Notaro is known as a writer, actor and director, having created the Amazon comedy series One Mississippi. As an actor, she has appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, Transparent and more, most recently making waves with her turn in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead.

With Tig Notaro: Drawn, Six Point Harness builds on innovative work across film, TV and digital. They’ve worked in the past on the Oscar-winning short Hair Love, as well as the critically lauded series Lazor Wulf, Guava Island, Waffles + Mochi and more.

The special will debut on HBO on the 24th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will also then be available to stream on HBO Max.

Check out the first trailer for Notaro’s latest above.