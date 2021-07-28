‘Three Women’: DeWanda Wise Joins Shailene Woodley In Showtime Drama Series

She’s Gotta Have It alumna DeWanda Wise is set as a lead opposite Shailene Woodley in Three Women, a Showtime hourlong series based on the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the fall.

In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, played by Wise, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Gia’s storyline echoes Taddeo’s journey with Three Women, her debut nonfiction book, which tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. It took her a decade to research, report and write it, with Taddeo often moving to the towns of her subjects to achieve complete authenticity. The book was published in 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg (Y: The Last Man) has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Wise is known for her starring role as Nola Darling in Spike Lee’s TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. On the film side, she most recently appeared alongside Kevin Hart in Sony’s comedy-drama Fatherhood. Next up, Wise plays a leading role in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set for release in the summer of 2022. She’s repped by CAA, ColorCreative and Del Shaw Moonves.