Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Francesca Noel Joins Indie Drama ‘Pools’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Year Of The Everlasting Storm’ Co-Director Dominga Sotomayor To Helm ‘Niebla’ For RT Features – Cannes

Dominga Sotomayor
Dominga Sotomayor Ana Castillo

Chilean filmmaker Dominga Sotomayor, who is one of the directors on Neon’s anthology movie The Year Of The Everlasting Storm which premieres in Cannes next week, is set to write and direct Niebla for RT FeaturesRodrigo Teixeira.

Film takes place on a cruise ship heading towards a distant nondescript coastline. In the middle of the ocean, the large and eclectic group of international passengers, all seem to be escaping their own realities. Among them Julia, a 35-year-old woman who won the cruise as a raffle prize at work, embarks on what she believes to be a simple vacation and finds herself stuck in a physical and emotional purgatory.

Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’Anna will produce with Alan Terpins executive producing. Project is planning to shoot next year. CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and will represent the sales rights.

Sotomayor also directed Too Late to Die, which won Locarno’s Golden Leopard for Best Direction in 2018, making its helmer the first woman to win that prize.

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad