‘The World Is Yours’ Director Romain Gavras Teams With Ladj Ly On Netflix Film

French-Greek filmmaker Romain Gavras, whose credits include the 2018 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection The World Is Yours and 2020 Toronto premiere Our Day Will Come, is underway on his new film, this time with Netflix.

The streamer is keeping title, plot and genre underwraps on the mysterious movie, which is now in production in France.

The script comes from Gavras and Ladj Ly, who directed the 2019 Cannes hit Les Miserables, which was Oscar nominated. Elias Belkeddar (My Days Of Glory) is also a writer on the project.

Starring are Dali Benssalah (No Time To Die), Anthony Bajon (Teddy), Cesar Winner Alexis Manenti (Les Misérables), Ouassini Embarek (The Eddy), and newcomer Sami Slimane. Iconoclast (Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot) is producing. Netflix is aiming to release in 2022.

