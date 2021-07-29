Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’ Novel Set For TV Series Adaptation Via Erik Feig’s Picturestart

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow' Release
Read the full story

‘The Wonder Years’: Allen Maldonado Joins Cast Of ABC Revival As Recurring

Allen Maldonado
Credit: Cedric Terrell

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s The Wonder Years revival has cast Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G, Heels) in a recurring role.

Maldonado will portray Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, as is the new Kevin Arnold, Dean Williams (Elisha E.J. Williams). Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean’s mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it’s a good idea.

Written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage, the revival of the classic 1980s family comedy-drama is set in the same era as the original. It looks at how the Williamses, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was the Wonder Years for them too. Lee Daniels serves as executive producer.

Dulé Hill portrays Dean’s dad Bill Williams and Don Cheadle narrates as adult Dean.

Watch on Deadline

Maldonado, who is of African American and Puerto Rican descent, currently stars in the Starz wrestling drama Heels. Maldonado is repped by CAA, Red Baron Management, and attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

 

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad