‘The Wonder Years’: Allen Maldonado Joins Cast Of ABC Revival As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s The Wonder Years revival has cast Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G, Heels) in a recurring role.

Maldonado will portray Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, as is the new Kevin Arnold, Dean Williams (Elisha E.J. Williams). Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean’s mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it’s a good idea.

Written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage, the revival of the classic 1980s family comedy-drama is set in the same era as the original. It looks at how the Williamses, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was the Wonder Years for them too. Lee Daniels serves as executive producer.

Dulé Hill portrays Dean’s dad Bill Williams and Don Cheadle narrates as adult Dean.

Maldonado, who is of African American and Puerto Rican descent, currently stars in the Starz wrestling drama Heels. Maldonado is repped by CAA, Red Baron Management, and attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.