‘Nightmare Of The Wolf’: Netflix Sets August Premiere Date, Teaser For ‘The Witcher’ Anime Film

More The Witcher content is coming down the hatch this year as Netflix reveals the premiere date for its anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf. Shortly after Netflix unveiled the premiere date for the Henry Cavill-starring drama’s Season 2, the streamer shared that Nightmare of The Wolf will premiere Monday August 23, 2021.

The logline: “Before Geralt, there was Vesemir — a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money…”

The anime project hails from from The Witcher series producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, along with the Korean animation studio Studio Mir. The premiere date announcement came Friday during the inaugural WitcherCon, from Netflix and CD Projekt Red.

See the teaser above, and a poster below.