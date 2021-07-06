‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Michelle Yeoh Cast As Scian In Netflix Prequel Series

Michelle Yeoh is set to star as Scian opposite Laurence O’Fuarain in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s prequel to its hit series based on the novels behind the popular videogame franchise.

Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

The six-part limited series, set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Yeoh joins O’Fuarain who stars as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

Declan de Barra will serve as Executive Producer and Showrunner and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will

act as Executive Producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians, Yeoh can most recently be seen in CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery alongside Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo, Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, and Paul Feig’s Last Christmas. She’ll next be seen starring in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, Marvel’s Shang-Chi, Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24, and Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake for StudioCanal.