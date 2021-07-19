‘The White House Plumbers’: Corbin Bernsen & Alexis Valdés Join HBO’s Watergate Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Corbin Bernsen (Psych) and Alexis Valdés have been tapped for roles opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in The White House Plumbers, HBO’s five-part limited series that revisits Watergate, one of the biggest political scandals in American history.

The series, now in production, hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich. Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Bernsen will play Richard Kleindienst, the Harvard-educated attorney general that is tainted by the ITT scandal and a contentious confirmation process. He refuses to use his power to shield the Plumbers from investigators.

Valdés plays Felipe De Diego, a Cuban-American real estate broker and yachtsman who participates in every Plumbers operation except the one which ends in their arrest.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce White House Plumbers with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad for The District; and Rich. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, and Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Bernsen recently recurred on Fox’s The Resident and Showtime’s Billions and is currently shooting the TV move Psych III MFT for Peacock, reprising his role as Spencer. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management. Valdés is repped by Eduardo Valdivia.