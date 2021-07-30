The Walt Disney Co. Will Require That Salaried And Non-Union Hourly Employees In U.S. Be Vaccinated

The Walt Disney Co. has added its name to the growing list of major corporations mandating that employees be fully vaccinated.

The new requirement applies to all salaried and non-union hourly employees, in the U.S., and the company said that they are talking to unions representing workers under collective bargaining agreements.

In a statement, the company said, “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

Those employees who have not been vaccinated but are working on site will have 60 days to “complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions,” the company said.

“We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Earlier this week, Netflix announced a vaccine requirement for cast and crew members on its productions. Major new companies that have also adopted some form of vaccine mandates include Google, Facebook, Twitter, The Washington Post and Lyft and Uber.

Disney’s new requirements come as one of its central bases of operations, Orlando, Florida, the home of Walt Disney World, is undergoing what a local public official called a “crisis mode” given the surge in Covid cases. Orange County, FL, declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday.