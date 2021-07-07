‘The Walking Dead’ & Zombie Spinoffs Set To Haunt San Diego Comic-Con Virtual Edition

EXCLUSIVE: It comes as no surprise to hear that AMC’s The Walking Dead, which is heading into its final season, will be a part of this summer’s virtual edition of San Diego Comic-Con. The 2x Primetime Emmy winning zombie series has been a fixture in Hall H since its beginning.

In addition, lurking behind The Walking Dead cast and EPs will be talent from its sister series Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead debuts on Aug. 22. The season 10 finale, which was based in part on the multi-issue 2016 comic series, centered around baseball bat wielding TWD villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his long-simmering tensions with Lauren Cohan’s Maggie as the former returned to the Survivors’ HQ from exile. When Deadline’s Dominic Patten spoke with Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang back in April, they spoke about Steven Yeun’s possible return.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple and Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Fear the Walking Dead is entering its 7th season. A prequel series, to the mother Walking Dead show, it is set in Los Angeles and follows two who team to survive the undead apocalypse. Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss are the showrunners.

AMC when reached had no comment about today’s San Diego Comic-Con news. San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual edition runs from July 23-25.