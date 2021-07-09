‘The View’ Is “Having Conversations” With Debbie Matenopoulos About Returning

The chair being vacated on The View at the end of the month has an intriguing new name being thrown into the mix – former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos.

She was an original cast member on the show, joining it in 1997 at age 21, when she was fresh out of college. She was joined by Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Joy Behar.

As Meghan McCain takes her leave from The View at the end of the month, rumors have swirled as to who might be a candidate to fill the seat. The Daily Mail reported today that Mantenopoulos reps have been in talks with ABC News about a potential return, though no source for the information was named.

An ABC source told DailyMail.com, “Next year is our 25th season, and we’re considering Debbie Matenopoulos making a triumphant return to The View.”

A spokesperson for Matenopoulos confirmed the negotiations.

“Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU,” her spokesperson said. “Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning.”

Standing in the way is Matenopoulos development deals.