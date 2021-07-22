‘The Surreal Life’: VH1 Brings Back Classic Reality Series

The Surreal Life is the latest reality series to get a reboot.

VH1 is bringing back the series, which ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, to launch later this fall.

It comes after Deadline revealed that MTV was bringing back Cribs alongside other reboots across ViacomCBS, including The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked.

The series will feature Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA living together and competing in a series of challenges.

No word if they’re sticking with Glenn Campbell’s former mansion in the Hollywood hills.

The series is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, which produced the original. Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott exec produce for the Banijay-owned company, Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-executive producers for 51 Minds. Donny Herran and Angela Liao serve as Executives in Charge for MTV Entertainment Group

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”