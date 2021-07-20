‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Gavin Casalegno To Star In Amazon’s TV Adaptation Of Jenny Han’s YA Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Casalegno has been tapped as a lead in Amazon’s YA drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Casalegno, who appears on the CW series Walker, will star alongside Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in the television adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel.

He will play Jeremiah, a popular, athletic, playful and easygoing character who is the life of the party, incredibly magnetic and flirts with everyone.

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Tung plays Belly, who used to be gawky and awkward. But this summer she turns 16 and is starting to turn heads — and it’s taking some getting used to. Briney plays Conrad Fisher, the boy she’s loved forever who now is paying attention to her.

Rachel Blanchard and Jackie Chung, who play Susannah and Laurel, respectively, also are series regulars.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip, the series is showrun by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt will serve as executive producers along with Hope Hartman, Nne Ebong and Paul Lee.

Casalegno, who also appeared in The Vampire Diaries and Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, is repped by Bold Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.