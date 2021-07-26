‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Seven Cast In Amazon’s TV Adaptation Of Jenny Han’s YA Novel

Sean Kaufman (Manifest), newcomer Minnie Mills and Alfredo Narciso (The Dark Tower) are set as series regulars in Amazon’s YA drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. Additionally, Summer Madison (Teenage Bounty Hunters), David Iacono (The Flight Attendant), Rain Spencer (Good Girl Jane) and Tom Everett Scott (La La Land) will recur in the television adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel.

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Kaufman, Mills and Narcisso join previously announced series regulars newcomer Lola Tung as the lead character Belly, Rachel Blanchard as Laurel’s best friend Susannah, Christopher Briney as Belly’s first love Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as the popular Jeremiah and Jackie Chung as Belly’s mom Laurel.

Kaufman plays Steven. Handsome, a little vain, a high achiever. Steven is Belly’s snarky older brother who is becoming his own man.

Mills portrays Shayla. A city girl from a wealthy family, Shayla is Belly’s fellow debutante. She is confident, cool, and loves fashion.

Narciso is Cleveland. A commercially successful yet scruffy novelist spending the summer working on a new book. The kind of Brooklynite who bakes his own sourdough bread.

Madison recurs as Nicole. A pretty girl in a Red Sox cap and cut-offs who has eyes on the cute boys in town.

Iacono plays Cam. Straight edged, cute, book smart. Cam is a local boy with a skater look and a sweet personality. Even his awkward side is endearing.

Spencer is Taylor. Super confident, pretty and knows it. A queen bee who is a bit shallow and “boy crazy”, terrifying to her enemies but fiercely loyal to her oldest friend, Belly.

Scott portrays Adam Fisher. Type-A personality who is a competitive, charismatic, workaholic finance guy, and thinks that money solves everything. He is married to Susannah Fisher.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip, the series is showrun by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt will serve as executive producers along with Hope Hartman, Nne Ebong and Paul Lee.

Kaufman was previously seen in Manifest, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law and Order: SVU. He’s repped by Tsu Tsu Unlimited.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is Mills’ acting debut. She’s repped by Paradigm, Teri B Talent Management and Morris Yorn.

Narciso, whose previous credits include The Dark Tower, House of Cards, Homeland and Manifest, is repped by Robert Stein Management and the Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency.

Madison’s past TV credits include the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters, BETs First Wives Club, and she can next be seen in the upcoming film Emergency for Amazon Studios and Temple Hill Entertainment. Madison is repped by PeopleStore and Kevin Donahue Management.

Iacono is set as a lead in Amazon Studios’ Hot Pink pilot. His past credits include The Flight Attendant, Grand Army, City on a Hill, The Good Doctor, among others. He’s repped by Take 3 Talent Agency.

Spencer, who stars in the upcoming feature film Good Girl Jane, is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and The Osbrink Agency.

Scott’s credits include La La Land, 13 Reasons Why, Law & Order, ER, Southland, and That Thing You Do!. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated show Little Dog That Laughed. Scott is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.