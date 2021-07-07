‘The Standups’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

The Standups is returning. Netfix has ordered a third season of the comedy series, composed of six half-hour episodes, for premiere later this year.

The six standalone specials will feature comedians Brian Simpson, Dusty Slay, Janelle James, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor and Naomi Ekperigin.

Per the synopsis: The Standups features all new comedians at the top of their game delivering half-hour sets. Among them, they have starred in the biggest shows on television, performed in festivals all over the world and headlined at the premier comedy clubs across the world.

The third season of The Standups will tape live in NYC this summer and premiere on Netflix later this year.