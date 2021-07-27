‘The Sinner’: Joe Cobden Set To Recur On Season 4 Of USA Series

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Cobden (On the Basis of Sex) is set for a recurring role opposite Bill Pullman and Jessica Hecht on the fourth season of USA Network’s crime anthology series The Sinner.

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

Cobden will play Lou Raskin, the beloved Chief of Police on Hanover Island who enjoys the simple life and knows most residents by name.



The Sinner comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Derek Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale also serve as executive producers.

Cobden most recently starred in the Amblin feature On the Basis of Sex, opposite Felicity Jones, Bellevue, opposite Anna Paquin, and Hulu film The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. On the television side, he recurred on Crackle’s The Art of More, among other credits. He’s repped by Thruline Entertainment and Amanda Rosenthal Talent in Canada.