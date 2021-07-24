‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 Will Have Musical Premiere, Revamped Treehouse Of Horror – Comic-Con

Creatives behind The Simpsons shared new details about Season 33 on Saturday, revealing that it will feature a musical premiere, an expanded “Treehouse of Horror” episode and more.

During a Comic-Con@Home panel teasing the new season, executive producer Matt Selman described premiere episode “The Star of the Backstage” as the “most musical episode we’ve ever done”—”like a Broadway musical of an episode with wall to wall music.”

The season’s first episode will feature an assortment of original songs. Actress Kristen Bell (Frozen) will handle singing for Marge, the Simpsons matriarch played by Julie Kavner.

EP Al Jean later announced that this year’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” episode will feature five segments, rather than the traditional set of three, presenting one of the five to the virtual Comic-Con audience.

He subsequently touched on two other upcoming episodes. One may see romance come to stick in the life of bartender Moe (Hank Azaria). The other explores the greatest tragedy Homer (Dan Castellaneta) has ever faced. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom will guest star in the latter.

A final tease came from Selman, who discussed a two-part episode titled “A Serious Flanders,” which will air in November. The two-parter is billed as “an epic love letter to the show Fargo and the world of streaming television.” Guest stars will include Timothy Olyphant (Fargo), Cristin Milioti (Made for Love) and Brian Cox (Succession).

The Simpsons is an adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening which debuted on Fox in 1989. It follows the satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield, also featuring the voices of Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, Tres MacNeille, Chris Edgerly, Maggie Roswell and many more.

The series, produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation, returns for its 33rd season on September 26 and has already been renewed for a 34th.

Today’s Comic-Con panel moderated by Yeardley Smith (who voices Lisa Simpson) also featured appearances by EP David Silverman, writer-EP Carolyn Omine, director Mike B. Anderson, and assistant director Debbie Mahan, digging into behind-the-scenes stories and secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe, among other topics.