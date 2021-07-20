‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Trailer Featuring Jason Alexander As Jeff Bezos Spoofs Billionaire’s Space Launch, Unveils Premiere Month

Jon Stewart had his own take on Jeff Bezos’ launch into space Tuesday, sharing a trailer for The Problem With Jon Stewart on Twitter.

“Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer,” Stewart tweeted. “Enjoy this small step for man!”

The trailer spoofs the Amazon billionaire’s trek into the unknown with Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander posing as the CEO. Tracy Morgan and Adam Pally also appear in the mockumentary-style teaser. Taking inspiration from discourse around Bezos’ rocket, The Problem With Jon Stewart clip also centers phallic space shuttles from other billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg and Sir Richard Branson, played by a stray cat and a mop, respectively.

Before the trailer fades into back, the C*m Dog Billionaires pays tribute to the creative team behind the space flights, including executive producers “American Taxpayers.”

After all the jokes and jabs, the teaser reveals that Apple’s The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere in September. The show is a one-hour current affairs format with a single issue topic explored in each episode.

Former CBS Evening News producer Brinda Adhikari has been set as showrunner and exec producer. Chelsea Devantez is head writer. Lorrie Baranek is executive in charge of production.

The series is hosted by and exec produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions, which has a first-look deal with Apple, and executive produced by Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer. Watch the teaser below: