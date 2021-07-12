‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ To Shoot In Front Of A Live, Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience

Jon Stewart is set to get back in front of a live studio audience for his new Apple show.

The former host of The Daily Show is shooting The Problem with Jon Stewart in New York on July 14 and 16 in front of a fully vaccinated crowd.

It is the latest “late-night” show to shoot in front of an audience after the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! brought back audiences.

The Apple TV+ series will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, provide an official vaccination card and complete a wellness screening prior to entering. Audiences and crew members will be required to wear masks at all times.

The show, which launches this fall, is a one-hour current affairs format with a single issue topic explored in each episode.

Former CBS Evening News producer Brinda Adhikari has been set as showrunner and exec producer. Adhikari was most recently senior broadcast producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. She spent five years at CBS News and prior to that, spent 11 years at ABC News, working in roles including supervising producer of World News Tonight with David Muir.

Chelsea Devantez, who has written on series including Peacock’s Girls5Eva and Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, is head writer. She got her first break in TV when Stewart read her packet for his scrapped HBO series. Lorrie Baranek, who has worked on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and The Break with Michelle Wolf, is executive in charge of production.

The series is hosted by and exec produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions, which has a first-look deal with Apple, and executive produced by Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.