‘The Premise’: Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim & More Join B.J. Novak FX Comedy Anthology Series

B.J. Novak’s previously untitled comedy anthology series for FX now has a title and fresh lineup of stars set to appear. Created, written and hosted by Novak, The Premise adds Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange to its cast.

Set to debut on FX on Hulu with two episodes on Thursday, September 16, The Premise is a new series that uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era. The series combines comedic premises with dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time. Previously announced cast members are Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Beau Bridges.

Executive producers for The Premise are Novak and John Lesher. The series is produced by FX Productions.

In addition to unveiling the series’ title and the latest cast members, FX revealed details for the first five-episode installment of The Premise and first-look images. Read the episode descriptions and see the images below.

“Social Justice Sex Tape” – When a white, woke, twentysomething ally to social justice causes (Ben Platt) discovers video evidence of a disputed police incident in the background of his highly embarrassing sex tape, a savvy young lawyer (Ayo Edebiri) and her mentor (Tracee Ellis Ross) strategize on how to best use the tape and witness to save an innocent man (Jermaine Fowler) from prison. Also starring Melissa Saint-Amand. Written by B.J. Novak and Josie Duffy Rice. Directed by Kitao Sakurai.

“Moment of Silence” – After losing his daughter to gun violence, a grieving father (Jon Bernthal) pursues a new job as a PR director at the National Gun Lobby, where he’s befriended by a coworker (Boyd Holbrook) who starts to suspect the man’s motives may be far more dangerous than they seem. Also starring Beau Bridges and Amy Landecker. Written and directed by B.J. Novak.

“The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler” – A pop megastar (Lucas Hedges) returns to his high school to pledge a donation to build a new library, but instead promises to have sex with the school’s valedictorian as an academic achievement prize. The promise inspires the disillusioned Abbi (Kaitlyn Dever) along with the rest of the student body, while the star’s manager (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) and the school’s principal (George Wallace) desperately try to walk back the promise. Also starring Ed Asner, Brendan Scanell and Grace Song. Written and directed by B.J. Novak.

“The Commenter” – A young woman (Lola Kirke) with a happy life and loving partner (Soko) becomes obsessed with a critical anonymous comment online, eventually upending her life in a quest for the commenter’s approval. Also starring Sylvia Grace Crim and Benjamin Clement. Written by Jia Tolentino and B.J. Novak. Directed by Darya Zhuk.

“Butt Plug” – A once-poor child of immigrants (Daniel Dae Kim) who has now become one of the world’s richest men presents a chance at redemption to his former school bully (Eric Lange): an uninterrupted hour with his board of directors to pitch a very specific product. Also starring Bryan Batt. Written by B.J. Novak. Directed by Jake Schreier.

