‘The Peripheral’: Alexandra Billings Joins Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Billings (Transparent) is set for a key recurring role in The Peripheral, Amazon’s upcoming original series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films. Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor star in the sci-fi thriller drama, based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson.

Created by Scott B. Smith, The Peripheral is described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

Billings will play Detective Ainsley Lowbeer.

Watch on Deadline

In addition to Moretz and Reynor, the cast includes Eli Goree, Gary Carr, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T’Nia Miller, Alex Hernandez, Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton, Katie Leung and Austin Rising.



The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Greg Plageman is executive producer and showrunner.

Billings most recently starred as Madame Horrible in the Broadway production of Wicked and plans to return to the role after the pandemic shutdown. She is the first trans actor to portray the role, which is not written as trans. On television, Billings starred as Davina in Amazon’s Transparent and was a producer of the series’ musical finale. She also recurred on The Conners, Never Have I Ever, Diary of a Female President, Goliath and guest-starred on How to Get Away with Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, among others. Her life story From Schoolboy to Showgirl: The Alexandra Billings Story for PBS television was nominated for an Emmy for Best Documentary. Her film work includes Freelancers Anonymous and Valley of Bones opposite Autumn Reeser and Rhys Corio. Billings is repped by Artists & Representatives and Billy Miller Management.