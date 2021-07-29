‘The Offer’ Limited Series Pauses Production After Positive Covid Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on The Offer, Paramount+’s upcoming limited series about the making of The Godfather, was suspended due to a positive test in the central Zone A that includes the cast and those interacting with them, Deadline has learned.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing,” a rep for series producer Paramount Television Studios said in a statement to Deadline about the production pause, which came Wednesday. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

The development comes amid a surge of the Delta Covid variant in Los Angeles. HBO’s Westworld and FX’s American Horror Story also recently paused production over positive Covid tests.

The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel.

