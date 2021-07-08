‘The Offer’ Adds Burn Gorman As Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo As Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman As Peter Bart & More In Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

Burn Gorman (The Expanse) has been tapped to play the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. Also set for recurring roles are Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman (Austin Powers in Goldmember) as Peter Bart, along with Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Paul McCrane (All Rise), Anthony Skordi (Catch-22), Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian), James Madio (Jersey Boys), Michael Rispoli (The Deuce), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Frank John Hughes (Catch Me If You Can) and Danny Nucci (The Fosters). Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers recurs as screen legend Marlon Brando.

The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including to Ruddy for Best Picture.

Gorman will play Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western.

Gallo plays Mario Puzo, author of The Godfather and Oscar-winning co-writer of the films.

Zuckerman is Peter Bart, veteran Hollywood executive, journalist and currently Editor-At-Large at Deadline. Bart bought Puzo’s The Godfather book and hired Coppola to direct the film.

Garretson is actress Ali MacGraw at the beginning of her career.

Arnezeder plays Francoise Glazer, owner of the Chateau Marmont and wife of Al Ruddy.

McCrane is Jack Ballard, head of physical production for Paramount Pictures.

Skordi plays Carlo Gambino, the infamous mafioso and head of the five crime families.

Cannavale portrays Caesar, loyal Colombo family soldier.

Madio is Gino, Soldier in the Colombo crime family.

Rispoli plays Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the five mafia crime families.

Koenig portrays Andrea Eastman, head of casting for Paramount Pictures.

Ferrigno is Lenny Montana, the former wrestler and mob enforcer who played Luca Brasi in The Godfather.

Hughes plays iconic singer Frank Sinatra.

Nucci is Congressman Mario Biaggi, an influential politician with his sights set on The Godfather.

In addition to Teller and Goode, they join previously announced cast Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus), Dan Fogler (Francis Ford Coppola) and Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt).

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Grief (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Rispoli is repped by Principal Talent LA and Gersh. Nucci is repped by TalentWorks and Trademark Talent. Zuckerman is repped by Domain and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Koenig is repped by Paradigm, Authentic, and Ziffren Brittenham.