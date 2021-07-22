‘The Offer’: Anthony Ippolito To Play Al Pacino In Paramount+’s Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army) has been tapped to play Al Pacino opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller) experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including to Ruddy for Best Picture.

In addition to Teller, who plays Ruddy, and Goode, who plays Robert Evans, Ippolito joins previously announced cast Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus), Dan Fogler (Francis Ford Coppola), Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt), Burn Gorman (Charles Bluhdorn), Justin Chambers (Marlon Brando), Patrick Gallo (Mario Puzo), Josh Zuckerman (Peter Bart), Meredith Garretson (Ali MacGraw), Nora Arnezeder (Francoise Glazer), Paul McCrane (Jack Ballard), Anthony Skordi (Carlo Gambino), Jake Cannavale (Caesar), James Madio (Gino), Michael Rispoli (Tommy Lucchese), Stephanie Koenig (Andrea Eastman), Lou Ferrigno (Lenny Montana), Frank John Hughes (Frank Sinatra), Danny Nucci (Congressman Mario Biaggi).

Related Story 'The Good Fight' Renewed For Season 6 By Paramount+

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first block and executive produce. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Watch on Deadline

Ippolito most recently appeared in Netflix’s teen drama series Grand Army. His film credits include Pixels, The English Teacher, You Have the Right to Remain Violent and Bella. He’s repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.