‘The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E’ Docuseries Set At WEtv

EXCLUSIVE: The controversial death Eazy-E, frontman of groundbreaking rap group NWA, is to be explored in a new docuseries.

WEtv has ordered The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E and the four-part limited series will investigate the gangsta rap icon’s 1995. It comes from Critical Content.

Eazy-E, otherwise known as Eric Lynn Wright, died on March 26, 1995, a month after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. He was diagnosed with HIV/AIDs. But there are conspiracies about the nature of his death.

There have long been rumblings about how he contracted the deadly disease. Death Row Records founder Suge Knight once discussed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, how killing someone with a contaminated blood injection, “an Eazy-E thing”, was the new way to kill people rather than shooting them.

There were also suggestions that Eazy-E, who also ran Ruthless Records and signed artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, had a hit out on him by white supremacists, while he was also thought to be under FBI watch, in part due to the Compton rapper’s songs such as Fuck the Police.

The series, which launches on August 12 at 10pm, will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews and will follow Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie Wright on a personal journey to examine the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father’s death 26 years ago.

Ebie teams up with her mother, Eazy’s ex, Tracy, as well as hip-hop journalist, Jasmine Simpkins, to seek the truth. Unravelling this story through tracking down eyewitnesses to Eazy-E’s last days, revealing unseen footage and testing long-held theories around his untimely death.

Critical Content, which produces BET’s Copwatch and A&E’s The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, produces and the series is exec produced by Ebie, Tracy Jernagin, DJ Skee, Thao Dipolito, John Halterman, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Jeff Dawson, Lauren P. Gellert and David Stefanou.