‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Becomes Netflix Biggest Animated Film As Streamer Reveals More Viewing Data

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, featuring the voices of Danny McBride and Olivia Colman, has become Netflix’s biggest animated film to date.

The streamer said that the sci-fi comedy, which comes from Sony Pictures Animation, director Mike Rianda and Lord and Miller, was watched by 53M member households in its first 28 days.

This is more than the 43M that tuned in for Over The Moon and the 38M that watched The Willoughby’s in the same period.

Elsewhere, on the film side, it estimates that Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood will be watched by 74M in its first 28 days – the comedy was released on June 18. The streamer inched up viewing figures for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead to 75M, up from the 72M that it had initially predicted.

This puts it tied with Project Power at number eight of its most watched films. Extraction with 99M remains its most-watched feature film followed by Bird Box with 89M.